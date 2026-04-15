Sam Antonacci News: Starting at second base in debut
Antonacci will start at second base and bat fifth Wednesday versus the Rays in his major-league debut.
Most of Antonacci's playing time at Triple-A Charlotte this season has been in left field, but he will handle second base Wednesday while Chase Meidroth gets a day off. Antonacci could ultimately settle in as a super utility player for the White Sox. The 23-year-old slashed .313/.500/.479 at Charlotte to earn his first big-league promotion.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Antonacci See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers9 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag20 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues41 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country50 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Antonacci See More