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Sam Antonacci News: Starting at second base in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Antonacci will start at second base and bat fifth Wednesday versus the Rays in his major-league debut.

Most of Antonacci's playing time at Triple-A Charlotte this season has been in left field, but he will handle second base Wednesday while Chase Meidroth gets a day off. Antonacci could ultimately settle in as a super utility player for the White Sox. The 23-year-old slashed .313/.500/.479 at Charlotte to earn his first big-league promotion.

Sam Antonacci
Chicago White Sox
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