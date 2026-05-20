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Sam Antonacci News: Swipes fourth bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 11:47pm

Antonacci went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Mariners.

Antonacci reached base on a single in the third inning, stole second base and came around to score. He was pinch hit for in the ninth inning with a lefty on the mound, though he continued his solid run of recent production prior to being pulled. Since the start of May, Antonacci has hit .328 with three RBI, 11 runs scored and three stolen bases across 17 games.

Sam Antonacci
Chicago White Sox
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