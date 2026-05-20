Sam Antonacci News: Swipes fourth bag
Antonacci went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Mariners.
Antonacci reached base on a single in the third inning, stole second base and came around to score. He was pinch hit for in the ninth inning with a lefty on the mound, though he continued his solid run of recent production prior to being pulled. Since the start of May, Antonacci has hit .328 with three RBI, 11 runs scored and three stolen bases across 17 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Antonacci See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue2 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 174 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Single Game Picks for Thursday, May 147 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Antonacci See More