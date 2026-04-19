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Sam Antonacci News: Taking seat versus southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Antonacci is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Antonacci will join fellow left-handed hitters Andrew Benintendi, Tristan Peters and Reese McGuire on the bench for the series finale in Sacramento while southpaw Jeffrey Springs toes the rubber for the Athletics. After being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Antonacci started in each of the White Sox's ensuing four games, going 1-for-15 with two walks, a stolen base and a run.

Sam Antonacci
Chicago White Sox
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