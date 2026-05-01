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Sam Antonacci News: Two hits Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Antonacci went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Padres.

Antonacci helped start a six-run rally in the second inning, driving in a run with a single while also coming around to score. He later collected another hit to record multiple knocks in a game for the second time in his first 10 starts in the majors. Antonacci is hitting .250 across 53 plate appearances, and he also has at least one RBI in three straight games.

Sam Antonacci
Chicago White Sox
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