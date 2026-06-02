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Sam Bachman Injury: Battling illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Bachman has been unavailable for the past few days due to an illness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Bachman's last appearance came Saturday against the Rays, though he has reportedly been feeling under the weather since Friday. It's unknown whether he's trending toward a stint on the IL, but he will likely remain sidelined for at least another day or two while he recovers.

Sam Bachman
Los Angeles Angels
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