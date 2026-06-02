Sam Bachman Injury: Battling illness
Bachman has been unavailable for the past few days due to an illness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Bachman's last appearance came Saturday against the Rays, though he has reportedly been feeling under the weather since Friday. It's unknown whether he's trending toward a stint on the IL, but he will likely remain sidelined for at least another day or two while he recovers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Bachman See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)11 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week23 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 6 FAAB Results29 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week30 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?36 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Bachman See More