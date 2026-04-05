Sam Bachman News: Falls apart late, blows save

Bachman blew the save Sunday against the Mariners, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two over two innings.

Bachman entered in the eighth inning with a one-run lead and was dominant early, retiring the side on just seven pitches before returning for the ninth. The right-hander was one out away from securing the save but allowed Seattle to rally with back-to-back hits that brought in the tying run. It marked the first earned run Bachman's allowed this season across four appearances (5.2 innings), but he's now blown all three save opportunities since being recalled in July of last year.