Sam Bachman News: Notches seventh hold

Bachman recorded a hold against Toronto on Sunday, retiring the only batter he faced in the eighth inning.

Bachman was called upon in the eighth frame with two outs after the Blue Jays loaded the bases on a trio of singles. The right-hander faced an imposing task with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the plate, but Bachman was able to get Toronto's star slugger to ground out. Bachman's usage Sunday was indicative of the high-leverage role he's moved into this season -- he leads the Angels with seven holds, which is almost twice as many as he accumulated over his first two MLB campaigns combined. Bachman has earned manager Kurt Suzuki's trust by putting up a 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB over 19 innings spanning 14 appearances.