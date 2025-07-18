Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Sam Haggerty headshot

Sam Haggerty Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

The Rangers placed Haggerty on the 10-day injured list Friday with ankle inflammation, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Haggerty has gone 4-for-16 with four runs scored and a stolen base in eight games since the start of July. His ankle will now cause him to spend at least 10 days on the IL, and the Rangers will promote Cody Freeman to fill the void on the active roster.

Sam Haggerty
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now