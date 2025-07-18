Sam Haggerty Injury: Placed on injured list
The Rangers placed Haggerty on the 10-day injured list Friday with ankle inflammation, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Haggerty has gone 4-for-16 with four runs scored and a stolen base in eight games since the start of July. His ankle will now cause him to spend at least 10 days on the IL, and the Rangers will promote Cody Freeman to fill the void on the active roster.
