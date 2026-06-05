Sam Haggerty headshot

Sam Haggerty News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

The Rangers activated Haggerty from the bereavement list Friday and designated him for assignment.

The utility man hs appeared in 35 games for the Rangers this season but has slashed .159/.213/.182 with one extra-base hit, one RBI, three runs scored, two stolen bases and a 2:16 BB:K across 47 plate appearances.

Sam Haggerty
Texas Rangers
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