Sam Haggerty headshot

Sam Haggerty News: Entering spring healthy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Haggerty (ankle) took live batting practice against teammate Nathan Eovaldi on Sunday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Haggerty didn't see action for the Rangers after mid-August of last season after he experienced a setback in his recovery from left ankle inflammation during his minor-league rehab assignment in September. However, the injury didn't deter the Rangers from tendering him a contract this offseason, and now that he appears to be healthy once again, Haggerty should be in good shape to win a utility job on the Texas' Opening Day roster. In addition to being able to play all three outfield spots as well as second base, third base and shortstop, the switch-hitting Haggerty will give Texas a weapon against left-handed pitching. Haggerty slashed .318/.376/.435 across 94 plate appearances versus southpaws in 2025.

Sam Haggerty
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Haggerty See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Haggerty See More
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
148 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
190 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
196 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
197 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
204 days ago