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Sam Haggerty News: Enters for injured teammate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 5:51am

Haggerty replaced Brandon Nimmo (ankle) in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Arizona. He went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance.

Nimmo landed awkwardly when legging out an infield single in the sixth inning. Haggerty entered as a pinch runner and remained in the game to play left field, while Alejandro Osuna moved from left to right field. With Nimmo day-to-day and Wyatt Langford (forearm) on the injured list, Haggerty could grab some starts in the coming days. He's filled a minor role with the Rangers, totaling just 33 plate appearances and batting .161 over 25 games.

Sam Haggerty
Texas Rangers
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