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Sam Haggerty News: Enters game following injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Haggerty entered Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Yankees as a pinch runner, stayed in the game and then went 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Haggerty replaced Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) and stayed in to play left field. Nimmo is expected to undergo testing, the results of which will inform Haggerty's role going forward. He hasn't played much in 2026, starting six times with just 25 at-bats over 18 games played.

Sam Haggerty
Texas Rangers
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