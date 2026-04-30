Sam Haggerty News: Enters game following injury
Haggerty entered Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Yankees as a pinch runner, stayed in the game and then went 1-for-1 with an RBI.
Haggerty replaced Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) and stayed in to play left field. Nimmo is expected to undergo testing, the results of which will inform Haggerty's role going forward. He hasn't played much in 2026, starting six times with just 25 at-bats over 18 games played.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Haggerty See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target26 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target33 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Haggerty See More