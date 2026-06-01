Sam Haggerty News: Goes on bereavement list
The Rangers placed Haggerty on the bereavement list Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Haggerty will likely be away for the entirety of the Rangers' three-game series in St. Louis before returning to the active roster this weekend as the team kicks off a homestand. Cody Freeman is grabbing Haggerty's roster spot.
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