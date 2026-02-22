Sam Haggerty News: Offensive star Saturday
Haggerty started at second base and went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Cubs.
Haggerty is known more for his work in the outfield, but he can play multiple infield positions and will get a shot at backing up Josh Smith, who is the presumptive starter at second base. The 31-year-old Haggerty is not a lock to make the Opening Day roster, but efforts like Saturday and his defensive versatility will help. If he earns a roster spot, Haggerty could be a sneaky source of steals for fantasy lineups; he stole 12 bags in 64 games last season and has double-digit steals in three of the last four seasons.
