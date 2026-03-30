Sam Haggerty News: Steps in against lefty
Haggerty started in left field and went 1-for-2 with a run scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over Philadelphia.
Haggerty, who replaced Evan Carter against a lefty, singled and scored in the third inning. The former occupies the short end of a platoon, as Carter has struggled against southpaws. The switch-hitting Haggerty, who is better against lefties than righties, was eventually removed when a right-handed reliever entered the contest. In a minor role for the Rangers in 2025, Haggerty stole 12 bases in 64 games, the third time in the previous four seasons he's reached double-digit steals in a part-time role.
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