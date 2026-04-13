Sam Hentges Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Hentges threw one scoreless inning in Single-A San Jose's 3-2 win over Visalia on Sunday.

Hentges returned to game action following a long layoff while recovering from left shoulder surgery he underwent in September 2024 and arthroscopic right knee surgery in August 2025. He threw five of his 10 pitches for strikes in a scoreless first inning. The left-hander may require a lengthy ramp-up period after the extended absence, though he is expected to return at some point during the first half of the season.