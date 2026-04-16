Sam Hentges Injury: Logs scoreless inning in rehab game
Hentges (knee/shoulder) struck out one in a scoreless inning during Triple-A Sacramento's 7-6 win over Tacoma on Wednesday.
After tossing a scoreless inning for Single-A San Jose on Sunday, Hentges advanced to Sacramento for the next step of his rehab assignment and threw eight of his 13 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old southpaw hasn't pitched in a big-league game since 2024 but appears to be trending in the right direction after undergoing left shoulder surgery in September 2024 and arthroscopic right knee surgery in August 2025.
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