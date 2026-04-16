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Sam Hentges Injury: Logs scoreless inning in rehab game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Hentges (knee/shoulder) struck out one in a scoreless inning during Triple-A Sacramento's 7-6 win over Tacoma on Wednesday.

After tossing a scoreless inning for Single-A San Jose on Sunday, Hentges advanced to Sacramento for the next step of his rehab assignment and threw eight of his 13 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old southpaw hasn't pitched in a big-league game since 2024 but appears to be trending in the right direction after undergoing left shoulder surgery in September 2024 and arthroscopic right knee surgery in August 2025.

Sam Hentges
San Francisco Giants
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