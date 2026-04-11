Sam Hentges Injury: Progressing in recovery
Hentges (shoulder/knee) threw live batting practice in Arizona on Wednesday and is nearing a rehab assignment, per MLB.com.
Hentges continues to ramp up after undergoing left shoulder surgery in September 2024 and arthroscopic right knee surgery in August 2025. The southpaw appears to be nearing a return to game action after being placed on the 15-day injured list March 25 (retroactive to March 22), and he's expected to come back during the first half of the season. The 29-year-old hasn't pitched in a game since 2024, when he recorded a 3.04 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB across 23.2 innings in 25 relief outings for Cleveland.
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