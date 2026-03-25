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Sam Hentges Injury: Shifts to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Giants placed Hentges (shoulderknee) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The left-hander is working his way back from surgeries on his shoulder and knee, and he's not ready for the start of the regular season. Hentges progressed to facing live batters late in spring training, so he could be ready for a rehab assignment in the near future.

Sam Hentges
San Francisco Giants
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