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Sam Hentges Injury: Tosses live BP on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Hentges (knee/shoulder) threw 20 pitches during his live batting practice in Arizona on Monday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hentges continues to progress in his recovery from surgeries on his left shoulder and right knee. He opened the season on the 15-day injured list and will need to embark on a rehab assignment before being cleared for major-league action. The last time Hentges pitched in the majors was in 2024 with the Guardians, when he appeared in 25 regular-season games and posted a 3.04 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, nine holds and a 27:5 K:BB across 23.2 innings.

Sam Hentges
San Francisco Giants
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