Sam Hentges Injury: Without timetable for return
Hentges (shoulder/knee) has been throwing 40-pitch bullpen sessions, though he has yet to face hitters and does not have an exact timetable for a return, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Hentges is still ramping up after undergoing left shoulder surgery in September 2024 and arthroscopic right knee surgery last August. The left-hander said he hopes to get some games in during spring training, though Guardado relayed that there's a chance he won't be ready for Opening Day. Hentges missed the entire 2025 campaign due to the shoulder surgery. During the 2024 season with Cleveland, he recorded a 3.04 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB across 23.2 innings over 25 relief appearances.
