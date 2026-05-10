Sam Hentges News: Comes off IL

The Giants reinstated Hentges (knee/shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

The left-hander hasn't pitched in the majors since 2024 with Cleveland, as he underwent shoulder surgery late that year and knee surgery in August 2025. Hentges recorded 32 holds with a 2.93 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 155:42 K:BB across 138 innings from 2022-24 with the Guardians and could eventually fill a setup role in San Francisco.