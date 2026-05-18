Sam Hentges headshot

Sam Hentges News: Earns hold Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Hentges picked up a hold and struck out two in a scoreless inning during Sunday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

Hentges entered in the seventh inning and required just 10 pitches to get through the frame, throwing seven for strikes. After undergoing shoulder surgery in September 2024 and knee surgery in August 2025, the 29-year-old southpaw returned to big-league action May 10. He has turned in four scoreless outings this season, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out five in 3.1 innings.

Sam Hentges
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hentges See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hentges See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
160 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
February 29, 2024
The Z Files: Projecting Pitcher's BABIP
MLB
The Z Files: Projecting Pitcher's BABIP
Author Image
Todd Zola
January 13, 2024