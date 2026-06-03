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Sam Hentges News: Issues two walks Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Hentges allowed an earned run on two walks over one-third of an inning in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Brewers.

Hentges retired the first batter he faced but walked the next two before being pulled, ending his outing with six strikes across 15 pitches. The left-hander has surrendered an earned run in back-to-back appearances after giving up just two hits and zero runs in his first seven games of the season. He owns a 2.25 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 9:10 K:BB across eight innings in nine outings on the campaign.

Sam Hentges
San Francisco Giants
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