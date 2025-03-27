Sam Hilliard News: Designated for assignment

The Rockies designated Hilliard for assignment Thursday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for Mickey Moniak, who was officially signed Thursday. Hilliard had an .812 OPS in 58 games with Colorado last season, but he posted a .489 OPS and 48.2 percent strikeout rate this spring and it cost him a job. He could draw interest on waivers from a team in need of outfield help.