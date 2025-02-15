Fantasy Baseball
Sam Hilliard News: Likely for Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Hilliard is likely to compete for a starting corner outfield spot during spring training, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Hilliard is very likely to have a roster spot as the primary backup to Brenton Doyle in center field. He'll also compete for a corner outfield spot -- presumably right field -- with the likes of Jordan Beck and Sean Bouchard. Beck could be in the best position to earn the job out of spring training, though both he and Hilliard ended the 2024 campaign in the majors.

Sam Hilliard
Colorado Rockies
