Sam Hilliard News: Significant struggles in spring
Hilliard has gone 2-for-21 with 11 strikeouts in Cactus League action.
Hilliard was expected to make the Opening Day roster as the primary backup center fielder with the chance to also start at a corner position. His defense could still earn him a roster spot, but Sean Bouchard's strong start to spring training is hurting Hilliard's outlook, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now