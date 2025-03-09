Sam Hilliard News: Significant struggles in spring

Hilliard has gone 2-for-21 with 11 strikeouts in Cactus League action.

Hilliard was expected to make the Opening Day roster as the primary backup center fielder with the chance to also start at a corner position. His defense could still earn him a roster spot, but Sean Bouchard's strong start to spring training is hurting Hilliard's outlook, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.