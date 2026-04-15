Sam Huff News: Contract selected by Baltimore
The Orioles selected Huff's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Huff will serve as a third catcher for the Orioles and could see some action against left-handed pitching. The 28-year-old is a career .247/.301/.430 hitter over parts of five big-league seasons and has carried a .438 OPS early on at Norfolk.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Huff See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends330 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Spotlight on NL CentralMarch 30, 2025
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMarch 30, 2025
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMarch 16, 2025
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC ProjectionsFebruary 19, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Huff See More