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Sam Huff News: Contract selected by Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

The Orioles selected Huff's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Huff will serve as a third catcher for the Orioles and could see some action against left-handed pitching. The 28-year-old is a career .247/.301/.430 hitter over parts of five big-league seasons and has carried a .438 OPS early on at Norfolk.

Sam Huff
Baltimore Orioles
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