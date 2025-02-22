Fantasy Baseball
Sam Huff headshot

Sam Huff News: Could make Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Huff could make the Opening Day roster as the backup catcher with Tom Murphy sidelined with an oblique injury, The Athletic reports. Huff went 1-for-2 with a walk and home run Saturday in his spring debut.

Huff will compete with Max Stassi for the backup role to Patrick Bailey if Murphy begins the season on the injured list. Huff's performance in the spring training opener can only help his chances.

Sam Huff
San Francisco Giants
