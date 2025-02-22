Sam Huff News: Could make Opening Day roster
Huff could make the Opening Day roster as the backup catcher with Tom Murphy sidelined with an oblique injury, The Athletic reports. Huff went 1-for-2 with a walk and home run Saturday in his spring debut.
Huff will compete with Max Stassi for the backup role to Patrick Bailey if Murphy begins the season on the injured list. Huff's performance in the spring training opener can only help his chances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now