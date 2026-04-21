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Sam Huff News: DFA'd by Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

The Orioles designated Huff for assignment Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was added to the big-league roster last week as catching depth but has been DFA'd with Adley Rutschman (ankle) returning from the injured list. Huff played in three games during his brief time in the majors and went 2-for-9 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Sam Huff
Baltimore Orioles
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