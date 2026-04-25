Sam Huff News: Elects free agency
Huff cleared waivers Saturday and elected free agency, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old backstop was designated for assignment Tuesday following Adley Rutschman's return from the injured list. Huff will likely have to settle for a minor-league contract in free agency.
Sam Huff
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Huff See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends340 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Spotlight on NL CentralMarch 30, 2025
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMarch 30, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Huff See More