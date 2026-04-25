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Sam Huff News: Elects free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Huff cleared waivers Saturday and elected free agency, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old backstop was designated for assignment Tuesday following Adley Rutschman's return from the injured list. Huff will likely have to settle for a minor-league contract in free agency.

Sam Huff
 Free Agent
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