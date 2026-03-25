Sam Huff News: Moves to minor leagues

The Orioles reassigned Huff to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Huff will head to the minors to begin the season after the Orioles weren't compelled to carry him on the Opening Day roster as a third catcher behind Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo. As a member of the Giants organization last season, Huff saw action in 20 games at the big-league level and slashed .208/.259/.340 with two home runs and four RBI over 58 plate appearances.