Sam Huff News: Moves to minor leagues
The Orioles reassigned Huff to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Huff will head to the minors to begin the season after the Orioles weren't compelled to carry him on the Opening Day roster as a third catcher behind Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo. As a member of the Giants organization last season, Huff saw action in 20 games at the big-league level and slashed .208/.259/.340 with two home runs and four RBI over 58 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Huff See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends309 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Spotlight on NL Central360 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week360 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMarch 16, 2025
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC ProjectionsFebruary 19, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Huff See More