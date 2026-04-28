Sam Huff News: Returns to Baltimore organization
The Orioles re-signed Huff to a minor-league contract Saturday.
After Baltimore designated him for assignment last week, Huff elected free agency upon clearing waivers, but he quickly worked out a new deal to stick around in the organization. He'll report to Triple-A Norfolk, where he'll share time at catcher with Silas Ardoin and Creed Willems.
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