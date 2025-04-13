Sam Long Injury: On IL with elbow inflammation

The Royals placed Long on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to left elbow inflammation.

Long's move to the IL comes after he gave up three earned runs on two hits and two walks over one inning in relief in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians. The elbow issue may have contributed to the left-hander's struggles this season, as he's turned in a 12.86 ERA and 2.43 WHIP across seven appearances. Kansas City called up southpaw Evan Sisk from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.