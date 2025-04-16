Sam Long Injury: Should resume throwing this weekend

Long (elbow) is expected to resume playing catch this weekend, MLB.com reports.

After Long was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to left elbow inflammation, doctors advised him not to throw for five days while he waited for the swelling to subside. Assuming Long is cleared to start throwing again after the five-day shutdown, he likely won't require a lengthy ramp-up period, given that the Royals plan to deploy him as a 1-to-2-inning reliever once he's activated.