Sam Long Injury: Throws despite sore hand
Long, who was hit by a line drive in his left hand in Monday's outing, threw a bullpen session Thursday despite some swelling in his hand, https://www.mlb.com/royals/news/cole-ragans-has-better-spring-start-vs-cubs reports.
Long had test results that showed he didn't suffer any broken bones after he reached to grab a line drive and it deflected off his pitching hand. It's possible his next appearance this spring gets delayed, however, so he could fall behind for being ready for Opening Day.
