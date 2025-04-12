Sam Long News: Rough start to season

Long allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one over an inning Saturday against the Guardians.

Long has struggled to begin the season as he's given up 12 runs (10 earned) with five walks in seven innings. He was a productive reliever for the Royals last season with a 3.16 ERA and 44:17 K:BB ratio in 42.2 innings so he may get some time to turn his season around. However, he may be limited to low-leverage situations for awhile.