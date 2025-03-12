Sam Long News: Set to pitch Wednesday

Long (hand) is scheduled to make an appearance out of the bullpen in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Long will be making just his third appearance of the spring and his first since March 3, when he was struck in the left hand by a line drive. The southpaw dealt with some residual swelling to his pitching hand as a result, but he was able to resume throwing a few days later. The 29-year-old remains firmly in the mix for a spot in Kansas City's Opening Day bullpen.