Sam Moll Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment
Moll (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Moll has been shelved since mid-April with a left shoulder impingement but has been cleared to test things out in a game setting. He is eligible for activation Saturday and, given that his absence has been relatively brief, should have a good shot to return at that time.
