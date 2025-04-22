Fantasy Baseball
Sam Moll headshot

Sam Moll Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Moll (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Moll has been shelved since mid-April with a left shoulder impingement but has been cleared to test things out in a game setting. He is eligible for activation Saturday and, given that his absence has been relatively brief, should have a good shot to return at that time.

Sam Moll
Cincinnati Reds
