Samad Taylor Injury: Kicking off rehab assignment
Taylor (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Taylor landed on the 10-day injured list in early July with a right oblique strain but has finally been cleared to play in games again. Given how much time Taylor has missed, the utility player will likely require a handful of rehab contests before returning.
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