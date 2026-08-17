Samad Taylor headshot

Samad Taylor Injury: Kicking off rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 3:09pm

Taylor (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Taylor landed on the 10-day injured list in early July with a right oblique strain but has finally been cleared to play in games again. Given how much time Taylor has missed, the utility player will likely require a handful of rehab contests before returning.

Samad Taylor
San Diego Padres
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