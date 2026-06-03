Samad Taylor News: Added to MLB roster
The Padres selected Taylor's contract from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.
Taylor was elevated to the big-league club after slashing .319/.406/.500 with the Triple-A squad. The 25-year-old was most recently in the majors with Seattle in 2025, though he recorded just eight at-bats. Taylor will replace Nick Castellanos on the active roster after the latter was designated for assignment.
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