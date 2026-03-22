Samad Taylor News: Fails to win roster spot
The Padres reassigned Taylor to minor-league camp Tuesday.
The 27-year-old is expected to open the season at Triple-A El Paso after failing to win a utility spot with the Padres coming out of spring training. Taylor owns a .205/.272/.260 slash line over 83 career plate appearances in the big leagues across the past three seasons.
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