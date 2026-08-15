Sammy Peralta News: Back down to Triple-A

The Angels optioned Peralta to Triple-A Salt Lake following Friday's game against the Royals.

Peralta was recalled from the minors ahead of Friday's game and he went on to toss two innings in the series opener against Kansas City, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters. He'll head back to Triple-A, where he's spent most of the 2026 season and has a 6.93 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 49.1 innings. Michael Fulmer's contract was selected by the Angels in a corresponding move to bolster their bullpen.