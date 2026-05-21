Sammy Peralta News: Sent back to Triple-A

Peralta was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Peralta will head back to Albuquerque after serving as the Rockies' opener in Tuesday's 10-0 loss to the Rangers, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out a batter and hitting another over two-thirds of an inning. In corresponding move, Blas Castano was recalled from Triple-A to replace Peralta in the big-league bullpen.