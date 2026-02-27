Samuel Basallo Injury: Aiming to return this weekend
Basallo (abdomen) believes he'll be ready to return to Grapefruit League play this weekend, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Basallo was pulled from Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers due to right-side abdominal discomfort, but he thinks it was merely cramping and imaging was deemed unnecessary. Consider the young slugger day-to-day.
