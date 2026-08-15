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Samuel Basallo Injury: Beginning assignment Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Basallo (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Shoulder inflammation has kept Basallo on the shelf for most of the second half, but after getting the green light to resume taking batting practice Friday, the young backstop is now ready to test his shoulder in a game setting. The Orioles have traded Adley Rutschman to Boston since Basallo landed on the IL, so the latter should have minimal competition for starts behind the plate once he's cleared to return.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
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