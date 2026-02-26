Samuel Basallo Injury: Dealing with abdominal injury
Basallo was pulled from Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers due to right-side abdominal discomfort, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Basallo suffered the injury when he lunged to tag out Matt Vierling on a play at the plate. Though it's a positive that the Orioles are not immediately calling the injury a strain, it's possible Basallo still needs to undergo more testing. The club could offer more details regarding the 21-year-old's condition after the game, but he'll likely be unavailable for at least a few days, at minimum.
