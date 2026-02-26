Samuel Basallo headshot

Samuel Basallo Injury: Injured on play at plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Basallo was removed from Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers after being injured on a tag play at home plate, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Drawing a start at catcher, Basallo had to lunge to tag out Matt Vierling in the top of the third inning and, in doing so, looked like he might have tweaked something. He was visited by the trainers before eventually walking off the field under his own power. The Orioles should have an update soon on Basallo's condition.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Basallo
