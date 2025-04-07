Samuel Basallo Injury: Lands on IL

Triple-A Norfolk placed Basallo (hamstring) on its 7-day injured list Saturday.

Norfolk deactivated Basallo one day after he was removed from a game due to left hamstring discomfort. The severity of Basallo's injury isn't yet known, but the catching prospect will need at least a week off to move past the issue. Basallo had already been slowed down in spring training after suffering from elbow inflammation, which had resulted in him being limited to designated-hitter duties over his first seven games this season with Norfolk.