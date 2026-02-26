Samuel Basallo headshot

Samuel Basallo Injury: No additional testing scheduled

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said that Basallo's (abdomen) removal from Thursday's game versus the Tigers was precautionary and he doesn't believe the catcher will undergo additional testing, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The skipper added that Basallo could have remained in the game, but he felt no need to push things this early in spring training. Basallo was diagnosed with right-side abdominal discomfort following a tag play at home plate Thursday, but it appears he has avoided a serious injury and can be considered day-to-day.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Basallo See More
